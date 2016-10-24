BRIEF-Clariant Chemicals India recommends dividend of 25 Rupees per share
May 23 Clariant Chemicals India Ltd: * Recommended dividend of 25 Rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 24 Bharti Infratel Ltd
* Sept quarter consol net profit 7.74 billion rupees
* Sept quarter consol income from operations 14.96 billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for sept quarter consol net profit was 6.80 billion rupees
* Consol net profit in sept quarter last year was 5.92 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol income from operations was 13.73 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2eg3w6V Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 262.4 million rupees versus profit 166.4 million rupees year ago