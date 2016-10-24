Oct 24 Bharti Infratel Ltd

* Sept quarter consol net profit 7.74 billion rupees

* Sept quarter consol income from operations 14.96 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for sept quarter consol net profit was 6.80 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in sept quarter last year was 5.92 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol income from operations was 13.73 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2eg3w6V Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)