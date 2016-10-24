BRIEF-Clariant Chemicals India recommends dividend of 25 Rupees per share
* Recommended dividend of 25 Rupees per share
Oct 24 Adani Enterprises Ltd
* Consol Sept quarter net profit 630.9 million rupees
* Consol Sept quarter net sales 75.91 billion rupees
* Consol net profit in sept quarter last year was 2.99 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 90.28 billion rupees
* "With improving economic climate and business sentiment, we expect to further boost our financial performance"
* Says "the company is upbeat to meet yearly target of 5.5 MMT" in overseas mining
* Says the coal mining business in Indonesia is efficiently running
* Says pipeline of 1340 MW of wind & solar power projects are under various stages of implementation across the country
* March quarter net profit 262.4 million rupees versus profit 166.4 million rupees year ago