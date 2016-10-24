Oct 24 Adani Enterprises Ltd

* Consol Sept quarter net profit 630.9 million rupees

* Consol Sept quarter net sales 75.91 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in sept quarter last year was 2.99 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 90.28 billion rupees

* "With improving economic climate and business sentiment, we expect to further boost our financial performance"

* Says "the company is upbeat to meet yearly target of 5.5 MMT" in overseas mining

* Says the coal mining business in Indonesia is efficiently running

* Says pipeline of 1340 MW of wind & solar power projects are under various stages of implementation across the country Source text: bit.ly/2dBL6Q0 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)