Target in $18.5 mln multi-state settlement over data breach
May 23 Retailer Target Corp reached an $18.5 million settlement with 47 states and the District of Columbia over a massive data breach in late 2013.
Oct 24 AAC Holdings Inc :
* AAC Holdings announces resolution with California's attorney general and all charges dismissed against corporate entities
* Certain of its subsidiaries have reached a resolution with attorney general of state of California
* AAC Holdings - attorney general of state of California has dismissed all criminal charges against company's subsidiaries
* Says AAC will pay state of California $549,986 for costs related to legal proceedings and $200,000 as a civil monetary penalty
* AAC Holdings - has agreed to implement and maintain over next 3 years certain compliance, internal audit and quality review programs for its operations in California Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 23 Retailer Target Corp reached an $18.5 million settlement with 47 states and the District of Columbia over a massive data breach in late 2013.
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, May 23 Brazilian stocks rebounded on Tuesday as investors hunted for bargains after a political scandal broke out last week, triggering a wide selloff. Still, concerns over the future of an ambitious reform agenda, seen as key to restoring Brazil's economic growth, kept a lid on market gains, with the real almost flat. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 1.5 percent after losing 8.7 percent in the three previous trading days.