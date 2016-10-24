EU mergers and takeovers (May 23)
BRUSSELS, May 23 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Oct 24 Sim Lian Group Ltd
* refers to the voluntary conditional cash for all the issued and paid-up ordinary in the capital of sim lian
* exercised its right of compulsory acquisition to acquire the shares held by the dissenting shareholders
* consideration payable in respect of the remaining shares will be the offer price of s$1.08 for each remaining share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, May 23 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Deepening of cuts unlikely, OPEC watching U.S. shale (Adds Ecuador comments, Saudi arrival)