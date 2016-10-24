Oct 24 G. K. Goh Holdings Limited

* Tender For Land Parcel At Venus Drive

* submitted a tender bid of approximately s$24.3 million

* tender for a land parcel located at venus drive

* project will be financed from a combination of internal resources and bank borrowings

