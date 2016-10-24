Target in $18.5 mln multi-state settlement over data breach
May 23 Retailer Target Corp reached an $18.5 million settlement with 47 states and the District of Columbia over a massive data breach in late 2013.
Oct 24 Camping World Holdings Inc :
* Camping World Holdings - on Oct 24, co's unit announced intention to initiate syndication process for new term loan B facility and new revolving facility
* Camping World - intention to initiate syndication process to refinance existing term loan B facility pursuant to a new credit agreement - SEC filing
* Camping World - new term loan B facility principal amount of $645 million; new revolving facility expected to be available up to principal amount of $35 million
* Camping World - maturity date of new term loan B facility is 7 years & new revolving facility is 5 years after closing date of new credit facility Source text: (bit.ly/2eBpj9O) Further company coverage:
May 23 Retailer Target Corp reached an $18.5 million settlement with 47 states and the District of Columbia over a massive data breach in late 2013.
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, May 23 Brazilian stocks rebounded on Tuesday as investors hunted for bargains after a political scandal broke out last week, triggering a wide selloff. Still, concerns over the future of an ambitious reform agenda, seen as key to restoring Brazil's economic growth, kept a lid on market gains, with the real almost flat. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 1.5 percent after losing 8.7 percent in the three previous trading days.