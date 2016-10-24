Oct 24 Idea Cellular Ltd :

* Sept quarter blended mobile data ARPU 130 rupees

* Net debt at quarter end 364 billion rupees

* Says hyper competition in the industry is resulting in slow revenue growth trends

* Preparatory work on Idea branded digital content services is in full swing

* Expects to launch Idea branded games services in Q3 FY17 and Idea movies & music services & messenger app in subsequent quarters