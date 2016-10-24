BRIEF-Clariant Chemicals India recommends dividend of 25 Rupees per share
May 23 Clariant Chemicals India Ltd: * Recommended dividend of 25 Rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 24 Navin Fluorine International Ltd
* Sept-quarter net profit 554.4 million rupees versus profit 232.2 million rupees year ago
* Sept-quarter net sales 1.82 billion rupees versus 1.51 billion rupees year ago
* Declared interim dividend of 11 rupees per share
* Declared special dividend of 7.50 rupees per share Source text : bit.ly/2ezgZ8Z Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 262.4 million rupees versus profit 166.4 million rupees year ago