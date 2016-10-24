BRIEF-Clariant Chemicals India recommends dividend of 25 Rupees per share
May 23 Clariant Chemicals India Ltd: * Recommended dividend of 25 Rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 24 Swaraj Engines Ltd
* Sept quarter net profit 192.5 million rupees
* Sept quarter net sales 1.78 billion rupees
* Net profit in Sept quarter last year was 155.4 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 1.52 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2dOXeM4 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
May 23 Clariant Chemicals India Ltd: * Recommended dividend of 25 Rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 262.4 million rupees versus profit 166.4 million rupees year ago