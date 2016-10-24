Oct 24 Idea Cellular Ltd

* Says Idea will be able to provide 4G services in 20 telecoms zones by Jan-March 2017

* Says capex guidance for FY17 is 75-80 billion rupees

* Says prepared to divest stake in tower unit to any interested investor

* Says "we have expanded points of interconnect by 20 times since Jio services have begun" Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)