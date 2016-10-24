Oct 24 Idea Cellular Ltd

* Idea Cellular Ltd - Sept quarter consol net profit after tax 914.6 million rupees

* Idea Cellular Ltd - Sept quarter consol net sales 92.99 billion rupees

* Idea Cellular Ltd consensus forecast for sept quarter consol net profit was 1.55 billion rupees

* Idea Cellular Ltd - consol net profit after tax in Sept quarter last year was 7.62 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 86.72 billion rupees

* Idea Cellular Ltd says data usage per subcriber increased to 694 MB in Q2FY17