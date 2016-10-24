BRIEF-Clariant Chemicals India recommends dividend of 25 Rupees per share
May 23 Clariant Chemicals India Ltd: * Recommended dividend of 25 Rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 24 Idea Cellular Ltd
* Idea Cellular Ltd - Sept quarter consol net profit after tax 914.6 million rupees
* Idea Cellular Ltd - Sept quarter consol net sales 92.99 billion rupees
* Idea Cellular Ltd consensus forecast for sept quarter consol net profit was 1.55 billion rupees
* Idea Cellular Ltd - consol net profit after tax in Sept quarter last year was 7.62 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 86.72 billion rupees
* Idea Cellular Ltd says data usage per subcriber increased to 694 MB in Q2FY17 Source text - (bit.ly/2eZTZnX) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
May 23 Clariant Chemicals India Ltd: * Recommended dividend of 25 Rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 262.4 million rupees versus profit 166.4 million rupees year ago