Oct 24 T-Mobile US Inc :

* T-Mobile US Inc - during quarter ended and subsequent to Sept 30, a handset OEM announced recalls on certain of its smartphone devices

* T-Mobile US - as a result, co recorded no revenue associated with the device sales to customers and impaired the devices to their net realizable value

* T-Mobile US - the OEM has agreed to reimburse T-Mobile, as such, co has recorded an amount due from oem as an offset to loss recorded in cost of equipment sales