Target in $18.5 mln multi-state settlement over data breach
May 23 Retailer Target Corp reached an $18.5 million settlement with 47 states and the District of Columbia over a massive data breach in late 2013.
Oct 24 T-Mobile US Inc :
* T-Mobile US Inc - during quarter ended and subsequent to Sept 30, a handset OEM announced recalls on certain of its smartphone devices
* T-Mobile US - as a result, co recorded no revenue associated with the device sales to customers and impaired the devices to their net realizable value
* T-Mobile US - the OEM has agreed to reimburse T-Mobile, as such, co has recorded an amount due from oem as an offset to loss recorded in cost of equipment sales Source text: (bit.ly/2exCs6x) Further company coverage:
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, May 23 Brazilian stocks rebounded on Tuesday as investors hunted for bargains after a political scandal broke out last week, triggering a wide selloff. Still, concerns over the future of an ambitious reform agenda, seen as key to restoring Brazil's economic growth, kept a lid on market gains, with the real almost flat. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 1.5 percent after losing 8.7 percent in the three previous trading days.