BRIEF-Clariant Chemicals India recommends dividend of 25 Rupees per share
May 23 Clariant Chemicals India Ltd: * Recommended dividend of 25 Rupees per share
Oct 24 Gujarat State Fertilizers And Chemicals Ltd
* Sept quarter net profit 1.25 billion rupees
* Sept quarter income from operations 16.38 billion rupees
* Net profit in Sept quarter last year was 1.42 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; income from operations was 17.92 billion rupees
* March quarter net profit 262.4 million rupees versus profit 166.4 million rupees year ago