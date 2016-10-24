UPDATE 3-OPEC set to prolong oil output cuts by nine months
* Deepening of cuts unlikely, OPEC watching U.S. shale (Adds Ecuador comments, Saudi arrival)
Oct 24 Entegra Financial Corp
* Entegra financial announces further expansion with purchase of 2 branches in Northern Georgia
* Entegra financial says will assume approximately $150 million in deposits with option to purchase up to $5 million in loans
* Entegra says transaction is expected to accrete $0.24 to earnings per share during first year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deepening of cuts unlikely, OPEC watching U.S. shale (Adds Ecuador comments, Saudi arrival)
* On May 15, board authorized redemption of 229 outstanding shares of cumulative convertible preferred stock as of June 30 - SEC Filing