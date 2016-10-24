Oct 24 Gome Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd

* Group's profit for nine-month period ended 30 sept 2016 is expected to decrease as compared to previous year

* Profit reduction as a result of implementation of group's strategic transformation plan

* Profit in Q3 of 2016 is expected to be significantly increased as compared to Q2.

* As some of major stores of group were under renovation in first half, sales revenue from comparable stores expected to decrease by about 10%

* It is expected that group's results will improve upon completion of strategic transformation.