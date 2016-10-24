UPDATE 3-OPEC set to prolong oil output cuts by nine months
* Deepening of cuts unlikely, OPEC watching U.S. shale (Adds Ecuador comments, Saudi arrival)
Oct 24 Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd
* Sagard Capital Partners L.P - Sagard Capital, Fairfax Financial Holdings entered confidentiality agreement relating to Performance Sports Group
* Sagard Capital Partners - Sagard Capital, Performance Sports Group have discussed possibility of Sagard Capital proposing potential restructurings plans
* Sagard Capital Partners - Expects to continue discussions with additional potential sources of financing and/or co-investors for any potential deal
* Sagard Capital - Discussed possibility of Sagard Capital, Fairfax acting together with respect to proposals for potential Performance Sports Group deal
* Sagard Capital - Continues to beneficially own and control an aggregate of 7.7 million common shares of Performance Sports Group
* Sagard Capital - Likely that, if proposal to effect any deal with Performance Sports Group is made, it will proceed with Fairfax and/or one of its affiliates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On May 15, board authorized redemption of 229 outstanding shares of cumulative convertible preferred stock as of June 30 - SEC Filing