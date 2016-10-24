Oct 24 Sohu.Com Inc

* Sohu.Com Inc- on october 24, 2016 unit entered into a loan agreement - sec filing

* Sohu.Com - pursuant to agreement sohu media may borrow from time to time from Amazgame up to RMB1.0 billion

* Sohu.Com - first request for an advance under loan agreement must be made on or prior to December 31, 2016

* Sohu.Com - requests for further advances under loan agreement may be made for one year following initial advance

* Sohu.Com - maturity date for principal and accrued interest for each advance under loan agreement will be one year from date of each such advance