Oct 24 Sohu.Com Inc
* Sohu.Com Inc- on october 24, 2016 unit entered into a loan
agreement - sec filing
* Sohu.Com - pursuant to agreement sohu media may borrow
from time to time from Amazgame up to RMB1.0 billion
* Sohu.Com - first request for an advance under loan
agreement must be made on or prior to December 31, 2016
* Sohu.Com - requests for further advances under loan
agreement may be made for one year following initial advance
* Sohu.Com - maturity date for principal and accrued
interest for each advance under loan agreement will be one year
from date of each such advance
Source text - bit.ly/2dP5Ty7
