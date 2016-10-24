BRIEF-Clariant Chemicals India recommends dividend of 25 Rupees per share
May 23 Clariant Chemicals India Ltd: * Recommended dividend of 25 Rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 24 Tata Metaliks Ltd
* Tata Metaliks Ltd - sept quarter net profit from continuing operations 114.7 million rupees versus 52.8 million rupees year ago
* Tata Metaliks Ltd - sept quarter total income from operations 2.54 billion rupees versus 2.70 billion rupees year ago Source text - bit.ly/2dP46Js Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
May 23 Clariant Chemicals India Ltd: * Recommended dividend of 25 Rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 262.4 million rupees versus profit 166.4 million rupees year ago