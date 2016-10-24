Fitch Rates Tyson's Senior Notes Offering 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB'
rating to Tyson
Foods,Inc.'s (Tyson; NYSE: TSN) benchmark issuance of senior
unsecured notes
that Fitch anticipates will approximate around $2.5 billion in
aggregate. The
Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of Tyson's ratings follows
at the end of
this press release.
Proceeds from the senior notes offering form part of the
financing for the $4.2
billion acquisition of AdvanceP