Oct 24 Financial Services Information Sharing And Analysis Center

* Announced establishment of financial systemic analysis & resilience center

* FSARC's mission is to identify,analyze,assess,coordinate activities to mitigate systemic risk to U.S. financial system from cyber security threats

* BofA's Siobhan Macdermott, JPMorgan's Greg Rattray will serve as interim co-presidents until center reaches full operational capability Source (bit.ly/2enoimt)