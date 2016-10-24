Oct 24 Unilife Corp :
* Unilife Corp - implemented cost reduction measures
* Unilife Corp - reduced workforce to approximately 140
employees
* Unilife Corp - sublet a portion of office space in king of
prussia, pa
* Unilife Corp - internal investigation complete; business
restructured to prioritize wearable injector customer programs
* Unilife Corp - Amgen has purchased a $10 million senior
secured convertible note
* Unilife Corp - investigation has not identified any
additional financial loss other than was already identified in
july 28, 2016 form 8-k
* $5 million balance of $15 million convertible note is
contemplated to be purchased by Amgen in January 2017
* Unilife corp- an additional $10 million senior secured
convertible note contemplated to be purchased by Amgen in
January 2018
