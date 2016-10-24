Oct 24 Skynet Group Ltd :

* Skynet group ltd- shenzhen donica entered into another cooperation agreement with airline

* Skynet - pursuant to 2016 cooperation agreement, annual guaranteed minimum payment from shenzhen donica to airline has been substantially reduced

* Skynet - pursuant to 2016 cooperation agreement shenzhen donica is entitled to higher profit sharing ratio for revenue by in- flight wlan,wifi connection equipment business

* Skynet group ltd- term of 2016 cooperation agreement is three years commencing from 24 october 2016

