UPDATE 3-OPEC set to prolong oil output cuts by nine months
* Deepening of cuts unlikely, OPEC watching U.S. shale (Adds Ecuador comments, Saudi arrival)
Oct 24 Deutsche Cannabis AG :
* Capital increase against contributions in kind completed
* Acquired, by way of capital increase against contribution in kind, 69% of shares in Canny Pets GmbH, at issue price of 1.10 euros ($1.20)per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9188 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Deepening of cuts unlikely, OPEC watching U.S. shale (Adds Ecuador comments, Saudi arrival)
* On May 15, board authorized redemption of 229 outstanding shares of cumulative convertible preferred stock as of June 30 - SEC Filing