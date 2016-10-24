BUZZ-Taro Pharmaceutical: Shares down after Q4 revenue miss
** Generic drug maker's shares fall as much as 5.9 pct to $105.70; biggest intraday pct drop in more than 5 months
Oct 24 Reserve Bank of India -
* RBI: ATM/debit card data breach
* RBI -the number of cards misused, as per currently available information, is few
* RBI: issue is currently being investigated by an approved forensic auditor, under PCI-DSS framework
* RBI - convened meeting with senior officials from select banks, NPCI, card network operators to review steps taken to contain adverse fall out of card details alleged to have been compromised
* RBI - banks have once again been advised to review the extant cyber security arrangements Source text - (bit.ly/2dCSANQ) (Bengaluru newsroom)
May 23 U.S. stocks were slightly higher on Tuesday ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's first full budget plan that is aimed at slashing government spending and trimming the deficit.