Oct 24 Alma Media Oyj :

* Says redeems office and production facility in Tampere

* Acquisition will be financed and property recorded on its balance sheet in October 2017

* Value of transaction is 14.5 million euros ($15.8 million)

* Excluded rental expenses from this deal and depreciations arising from it are about of same size

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9184 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)