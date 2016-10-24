Oct 24 BVT SA :

* Malapanew Maszyny i Konstrukcje Sp. z o.o. acquires c. 2.2 million of the company's shares representing 19.81 percent stake in BVT on Oct. 14

* Prior to the transaction, Malapanew Maszyny i Konstrukcje did not own any of the company's shares