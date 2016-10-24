EU mergers and takeovers (May 23)
Oct 24 New Flyer Industries Inc :
* New Flyer announces that suspension of MCI commuter coach contract with New Jersey Transit has been lifted
* New Flyer announces that the suspension of the MCI commuter coach contract with New Jersey Transit has been lifted
* New Flyer Industries Inc- Motor Coach Industries expects company to deliver approximately 3,500 equivalent units in fiscal 2016
* New Flyer Industries Inc- NJ Transit has advised that milestone payments that were suspended in July will recommence immediately
* New Flyer-NJT advised MCI to proceed with manufacturing 90 more commuter coaches included in purchase order for first production tranche of 184 units
* New Flyer Industries Inc- Advance layoff notifications that MCI had provided will be cancelled and management anticipates that no layoffs will occur Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
