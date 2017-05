Oct 24 Infoscan SA :

* Its project has been qualifed for 713,210 zloty ($179,800) subsidy by the Polish Agency for Enterprise Development (PARP)

* The total value of project at 936,125 zlotys, the project aims to increase the company products' recognition abroad Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9663 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)