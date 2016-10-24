Oct 24 Orange Polska SA
* Polish Orange unit, Orange Polska, said
on Monday its net profit in the first nine months of the year
reached 152 million zlotys ($38.33 million) versus 143 million
zlotys profit seen in a Reuters poll.
* The consolidated third quarter net profit reached 37
million zlotys versus the expected 28 million zlotys.
* The company's chief financial officer, Maciej Nowohonski,
said the third quarter results put the company on track to reach
our full-year financial objectives.
* "As completion of infrastructure projects will no longer
weigh on us, we expect better revenue evolution in the fourth
quarter, which should translate also into more favourable EBITDA
trend," he said.
* "We reiterate our full-year leverage and EBITDA guidance,"
Nowohonski said.
* "In the third quarter key top-line trends remained
unchanged: growth in mobile was offset by falling revenues from
fixed business and other activity," he said.
($1 = 3.9652 zlotys)
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig)