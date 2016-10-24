Oct 24 Education Quality and Accountability
Office :
* Cause of issues resulting in cancellation of Oct 20 trial
of Online Literacy Test was intentional,sustained DDoS attack
* Extremely large volume of traffic from a vast set of IP
addresses around globe was targeted at network hosting
assessment application
* Independent third-party forensic firm is involved in
investigation into Oct 20 incident on behalf of EQAO
* Impact of DDoS, initiated by unknown entity or entities,
was to block legitimate users' access to EQAO test application
* Will deliver the March 2017 OSSLT, which students will be
able to take either online or on paper
* No personal or private student information was compromised
during administration of assessment
* At height of DDoS attack, 99% of traffic in system wasnt
coming from schools or school boards, effectively blocking
legitimate user access to system
