Fitch Rates Tyson's Senior Notes Offering 'BBB'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, May 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB' rating to Tyson Foods,Inc.'s (Tyson; NYSE: TSN) benchmark issuance of senior unsecured notes that Fitch anticipates will approximate around $2.5 billion in aggregate. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of Tyson's ratings follows at the end of this press release. Proceeds from the senior notes offering form part of the financing for the $4.2 billion acquisition of AdvanceP