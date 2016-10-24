Oct 24 (Reuters) -

* S&P - AT&T Inc. 'BBB+' ratings placed on creditwatch negative on its agreement to acquire Time Warner Inc.

* S&P- Creditwatch listing reflects the potential for a one-notch downgrade

* S&P - Did not place the 'A-2' short-term rating on creditwatch because "we believe any potential downgrade of at&t is limited to one notch"

* S&P - Expect the transaction will push AT&T's adjusted debt to EBITDA to around 3.7x, excluding synergies, from about 3.1x. Source text : bit.ly/2eyNwjX