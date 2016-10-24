Oct 24 Biodel Inc -

* Biodel announces adjournment of annual meeting until Thursday, October 27, urges stockholders to vote

* 2016 annual meeting of stockholders was convened and adjourned, without any business being conducted, due to lack of requisite quorum

* Annual meeting has been adjourned to Thursday, October 27, 2016

* If proposed transaction with Albireo does not close, Biodel board of directors may decide to sell or otherwise liquidate various assets