* Facebook Inc says announcing two new features for Facebook Live - blog
Oct 24 Biodel Inc -
* Biodel announces adjournment of annual meeting until Thursday, October 27, urges stockholders to vote
* 2016 annual meeting of stockholders was convened and adjourned, without any business being conducted, due to lack of requisite quorum
* Annual meeting has been adjourned to Thursday, October 27, 2016
* If proposed transaction with Albireo does not close, Biodel board of directors may decide to sell or otherwise liquidate various assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN, May 23 Bids submitted by investors for a 720 million euro ($809 million) bad loan portfolio that Italian bank Banco BPM has put up for sale range between 250 million and 300 million euros, three sources familiar with the matter said.