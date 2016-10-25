Oct 24 ESTec Systems Corp :

* ESTec Systems Corp. Enters into letter of intent for a going private transaction

* ESTec systems - under LOI, co, Alberta shall use their reasonable commercial efforts to negotiate definitive agreement in respect of transaction by oct 31, 2016

* Acquisition price of $0.12 represents a 26% premium to closing price of common shares on october 21, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: