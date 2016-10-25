Oct 25 Abano Healthcare Group Ltd

* Says for six months to 30 november 2016, revenue is expected to be $113 to $118 million

* Expecting an increase of at least 35% in underlying npat from continuing businesses for first half of 2017

* For six months to 30 november 2016, earnings and profit will be up on prior comparative period

* Hy EBITDA is forecast to be $14.4 to $15.6 million with underlying ebitdaii of $14.8 to $16.0 million

* Hy net profit after tax is expected to be between $4.5 to $5.1 million, with underlying npat between $5.0 to $5.6 million