Oct 24 Sogefi SpA :

* 9-month revenue 1.18 billion euros ($1.28 billion) versus 1.13 billion euros a year ago

* 9-month net profit 15.8 million euros versus 7.4 million euros a year ago

* Q3 net profit 7.4 million euros versus loss 2.3 million euros a year ago

* For the whole of 2016, Sogefi expects revenue growth similar to that of the first nine months of the year

* For the whole of 2016, gross margin and EBITDA are expected to improve versus 2015 in line with what was seen in the first nine months of the year