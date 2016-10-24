Oct 24 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc
* Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking
Corp., Mizuho bank, Development Bank of Japan to form a 200
billion yen ($1.91 billion) fund -Nikkei
* Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking,
Mizuho Bank, DBJ will furnish about 50 billion yen to set up the
fund this month - Nikkei
* Contributions for the fund will also be solicited from
domestic institutional investors such as regional banks,
insurers and pension funds - Nikkei
* The fund will be managed by Japan Industrial Solutions, a
joint venture formed in 2010 by the three megabanks and the DBJ,
among others - Nikkei
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: