BRIEF-Facebook announces two new features for Facebook Live - blog
* Facebook Inc says announcing two new features for Facebook Live - blog
Oct 24 Ebix Inc -
* P2 Capital Partners LLC reports 5.4 percent stake in Ebix Inc as of Oct. 14 - SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2eD16Qj] Further company coverage:
MILAN, May 23 Bids submitted by investors for a 720 million euro ($809 million) bad loan portfolio that Italian bank Banco BPM has put up for sale range between 250 million and 300 million euros, three sources familiar with the matter said.