Oct 24 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co
* Says on Oct. 20, 2016, co approved plan proposing close of
Goodyear Dunlop Tires Germany GMBH's tire manufacturing facility
in Philippsburg
* Proposed plan would result in about 890 job reductions at
Philippsburg plant
* Company expects to be substantially complete with this
rationalization plan by end of 2017
* Estimates total pre-tax charges associated with
manufacturing facility closing to be between $240 million and
$280 million
* Expects to record $116 million of pre-tax charges in Q3 of
2016 and about $20 million of pre-tax charges in Q4
* Majority of remaining charges will be recorded in 2017
* Says once completed, the action is expected to improve
Europe, Middle East, Africa's segment operating income by about
$20 million in 2018
* Says action expected to improve Europe, Middle East,
Africa's segment operating income by about $30 million on
annualized basis after 2018
