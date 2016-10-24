BRIEF-Facebook announces two new features for Facebook Live - blog
* Facebook Inc says announcing two new features for Facebook Live - blog
Oct 24 Party City Holdco Inc
* Party City Holdco Inc-On Oct 20, units modified borrowers' term loan credit agreement by entering into first amendment to term loan credit agreement
* Party City Holdco - Amendment replaces loans outstanding under credit agreement with new class of term loans in aggregate principal amount of $1,226.6 million Source text: [bit.ly/2e4WMHu] Further company coverage:
MILAN, May 23 Bids submitted by investors for a 720 million euro ($809 million) bad loan portfolio that Italian bank Banco BPM has put up for sale range between 250 million and 300 million euros, three sources familiar with the matter said.