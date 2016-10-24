Oct 25 Mirvac Group :
* For 2017 financial year (FY17) , re-affirming operating
earnings guidance of 14.0 to 14.4 cents per stapled security
(CPSS)
* Group remains on track to achieve a significant uplift in
earnings within our residential business in FY17
* Targets over 15 per cent growth in FY17 for number of
residential lot settlements
* For FY17 group also reaffirmed DPS guidance of between
10.2 and 10.4 cpss, represents growth of between 3 to 5 per cent
on FY16
* On track to achieve our target of delivering operating
earnings growth of between 8 and 11 per cent in FY17
* As at 30 sept group had 89 per cent of expected
residential ebit secured for fy17 and 59 per cent secured for
fy18
