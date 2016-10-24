BRIEF-Capstone directors Tucker and Wicks to join Smartfinancial board after merger
* In connection with merger, Capstone directors, Steven B. Tucker and J. Beau Wicks will join Smartfinancial and Smartbank boards - SEC filing
Oct 25 Capitaland Retail China Trust
* Registered net property income (NPI) of RMB161.3 million for period 1 july to 30 september 2016 ,0.6% higher
* Distribution per unit (DPU) for 3q 2016 was 2.36 cents
* NPI for period 1 January 2016 to 30 September 2016 (YTD Sep 2016) was RMB500.6 million, an increase of 3.3% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Petroleo brasileiro sa petrobras says notified by blackrock inc that it has acquired preferred shares issued by the co - sec filing