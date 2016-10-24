BRIEF-Capstone directors Tucker and Wicks to join Smartfinancial board after merger
* In connection with merger, Capstone directors, Steven B. Tucker and J. Beau Wicks will join Smartfinancial and Smartbank boards - SEC filing
Oct 25 Directmoney Ltd :
* Asx alert-directmoney secures wholesale funding deal-dm1.ax
* Agreed contractual terms on a wholesale institutional loan funding agreement
* Loan funding agreement with debt provider, that will allow co to originate loans for next 12-24 months at expected rate of growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* In connection with merger, Capstone directors, Steven B. Tucker and J. Beau Wicks will join Smartfinancial and Smartbank boards - SEC filing
* Petroleo brasileiro sa petrobras says notified by blackrock inc that it has acquired preferred shares issued by the co - sec filing