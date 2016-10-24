BRIEF-Capstone directors Tucker and Wicks to join Smartfinancial board after merger
* In connection with merger, Capstone directors, Steven B. Tucker and J. Beau Wicks will join Smartfinancial and Smartbank boards - SEC filing
Oct 24 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board
* Invests U.S. $375 million in CapitaLand's latest China real estate investment vehicle
* Says investment of $375 million in Raffles City China Investment Partners III
* Says its investment represents a 25 percent stake in investment vehicle Source text for Eikon:
* Petroleo brasileiro sa petrobras says notified by blackrock inc that it has acquired preferred shares issued by the co - sec filing