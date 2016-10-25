US STOCKS-Strong earnings lift investors' spirits after Trump slump
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
Oct 25 Nucleus Software Exports Ltd :
* Five-Star Business Finance Ltd signs up with Nucleus Software for cloud based lending solution Source text: bit.ly/2eBM4bX
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.83 pct, S&P 0.91 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to early afternoon)