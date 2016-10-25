Oct 25 Koninklijke Wessanen NV :

* Wessanen trading update Q3 2016: sustaining profitable growth

* Says on track to deliver a good 2016 result both in terms of growth and profit

* Q3 2016 total reported revenue growth 9.2 pct (8.8 pct YTD)

* Sees FY 2016 total autonomous revenue growth at upper end of long term guidance range of 5-7 pct

* Expects to report a higher EBITE in 2016 versus 2015

* Expects an increase of EBITE pct of revenue for FY 2016

* Reports Q3 revenue 137.5 million euros ($149.6 million) versus 125.9 million euros a year ago

* Q3 EBITE is 10.0 million euros versus 9.4 million year ago

* Q3 profit is 6.0 million euros versus 6.1 million euros a year ago