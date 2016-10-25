BRIEF-Abercrombie & Fitch Co declares cash dividend of $0.20/shr
* Abercrombie & Fitch Co reports declaration of quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 25 Nestle Malaysia Bhd
* Qtrly profit attributable 160.7 mln rgt vs 179.2 mln rgt; qtrly revenue 1.26 bln RGT vs 1.22 bln RGT
* Board declared second interim dividend of 70.00 sen per share in respect of fy ending 31 december 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Abercrombie & Fitch Co reports declaration of quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bryan Ezralow reports 5.1 percent passive stake in Chanticleer Holdings Inc as of May 10 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qFWlun) Further company coverage: