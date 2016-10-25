BRIEF-Abercrombie & Fitch Co declares cash dividend of $0.20/shr
* Abercrombie & Fitch Co reports declaration of quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share
Oct 25 Pioneer Food Group Ltd
* Sees FY headline earnings per share is expected to be between 865 cents and 931 cents, or between 30 pct and 40 pct higher
* Sees FY HEPS from continuing operations on an adjusted basis between 840 cents and 906 cents, or 1 pct-9 pct higher
* Notwithstanding significant external discontinuities, fy revenue up 9 pct-11 pct; up 11 pct-13 pct excluding Pepsi, biscuits and Maitland vinegar
* Export revenue into rest of Africa came under pressure amidst severe currency devaluation to ZAR
* Bryan Ezralow reports 5.1 percent passive stake in Chanticleer Holdings Inc as of May 10 - SEC filing