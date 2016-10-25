Oct 25 Pioneer Food Group Ltd

* Sees FY headline earnings per share is expected to be between 865 cents and 931 cents, or between 30 pct and 40 pct higher

* Sees FY HEPS from continuing operations on an adjusted basis between 840 cents and 906 cents, or 1 pct-9 pct higher

* Notwithstanding significant external discontinuities, fy revenue up 9 pct-11 pct; up 11 pct-13 pct excluding Pepsi, biscuits and Maitland vinegar

* Export revenue into rest of Africa came under pressure amidst severe currency devaluation to ZAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: