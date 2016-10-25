BRIEF-John Childs reports 8.5 percent stake in Biohaven Pharma
May 19 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd
Oct 25 Gimv Nv
* Gimv invests in next phase of growth of Mega International, a provider of business and it transformation software
* Acquires a 40 pct stake in Mega International Source text: bit.ly/2dRloFO Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
May 19 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd
NEW YORK, May 19 An elected official of a New York City suburb was convicted on Friday of what authorities have called the first criminal securities charges brought over municipal bonds, a spokesman for federal prosecutors said.