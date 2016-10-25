BRIEF-Aetna sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 25 Weifa ASA :
* Says record third-quarter revenues and growth for all main categories
* Q3 adjusted EBITDA of 19.9 million Norwegian crowns ($2.4 million) versus 16.9 million crowns year ago
* Q3 revenue was 93.8 million crowns, representing an increase of 22 percent y-o-y
* Expects organic revenue growth and improved adjusted EBITDA margin for 2016 compared with year before
* Says new products within pain and cough & cold planned for early 2017 launch
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2489 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 19 The U.S. House of Representatives will send its healthcare overhaul plan passed this month to the Senate after it receives a final analysis by congressional reviewers, probably in a couple of weeks, House Speaker Paul Ryan said on Friday.